Georgia football names captains for Georgia Tech game

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to finish a third straight regular season undefeated. The Dawgs are hitting the road to play the hated Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff of the Georgia-Georgia Tech game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25. The game will be televised on ABC.

Georgia Tech is bowl eligible and their head coach, Brent Key, is making it known that the Georgia game is more important than other weeks of the year. The Yellow Jackets are heavy underdogs against the No. 1 Bulldogs.

Georgia named four seniors as team captains ahead of the Georgia Tech game.

Defensive end Tramel Walthour

This will be Tramel Walthour’s final regular season game for Georgia football. Walthour has been with Georgia since 2019. This will be his fourth career game against Georgia Tech.

Stats: eight total tackles

Running back Daijun Edwards

Senior running back Daijun Edwards is Georgia’s leading rusher. Edwards is closing in on 2,000 career rushing yards. He needs 72 rushing yards against Georgia Tech to top 2,000 total rushing yards.

Stats: 726 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns

Wide receiver Marcus Rosmey-Jacksaint

Georgia Bulldogs senior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is having the best season of his college career. Rosemy-Jacksaint is an excellent blocker and a strong possession receiver.

Stats: 29 receptions for 472 receiving yards and four touchdowns

Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse

Nazir Stackhouse’s interception against Missouri will go down as one of Georgia’s most memorable plays of the 2023 season. Stackhouse, a senior defensive tackle, is a run-stuffer and has NFL draft aspirations. Stackhouse is one of many Georgia seniors that will have an opportunity to return after the season.

Stats: 15 tackles, two sacks, and one interception

UGA football's captains announcement

Georgia’s four captains for the Georgia Tech game are all seniors.

