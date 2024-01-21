Georgia football’s Will Muschamp takes significant pay cut

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart added former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson following Nick Saban’s retirement. Robinson will serve as the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator at Georgia.

Travaris Robinson is slated to make $1.3 million in 2024. Robinson will work with Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann. Georgia should have a strong defense this fall. The Bulldogs return several key defensive linemen from last season.

Robinson takes over Will Muschamp’s previous role. Muschamp, who is looking to spend more time with his family, will be a defensive analyst for the Georgia staff. As an analyst, Will Muschamp is taking a steep pay cut. He will make $50,000 in 2024 after making $855,000 last season. Muschamp previously coached with Travaris Robinson during his time at South Carolina.

Kirby Smart has put together another elite coaching staff for the 2024 season. Georgia has a great deal of continuity from the 2023 coaching staff. The only key coach to leave Georgia this offseason is Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, who was the defensive backs coach at Georgia.

