Georgia football moves down in latest ESPN SP+ preseason rankings

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his updated SP+ projections for the 2022 college football season.

In Connelly’s initial rankings, which published in February, Georgia checked in at No. 2. A little over three months later, and the Bulldogs have moved down in those rankings. The first rankings were posted shortly after the closing of the second national signing day, while these new rankings further take into account how each team performed in the transfer portal. Georgia, which has been inactive in the portal, only dropped a little bit.

And if you’re wondering what exactly goes into the SP+ Rankings, Connelly describes it as so:

“SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.”

Here’s a look at the top-10 of the rankings and where the Bulldogs are from No. 10 down to No. 1.

Wisconsin Badgers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

18.2

Tennessee Volunteers

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

18.5

Texas A&M Aggies

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

18.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

19.6

Clemson Tigers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

20.3

Oklahoma Sooners

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

20.3

Michigan Wolverines

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

20.6

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

27.3

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

28.6

Ohio State Buckeyes

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

ESPN’s Projected SP+ Rating

29.9

