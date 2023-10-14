Georgia football misses out on 4-star DL

2024 four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland has committed to the Oregon Ducks over Georgia and Miami.

Former UGA assistant Dan Lanning gets one over the Bulldogs, who came on strong late for the Mater Dei High School prospect (Santa Ana, Cal.).

Breland (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) is rated as the No. 7 defensive lineman, the No. 3 player in the state of California and the No. 38 player overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Georgia’s miss here won’t break the Bulldogs class, which still ranks No. 1 in the nation, per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire