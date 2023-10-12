Georgia football at midseason: Unsung hero, top newcomer, improvement, drop-off, lookahead

Hold on a second. Something must be off.

Somehow already, it says here, the Georgia football team has already hit the midway point of its season.

There is the months-long wait for the season to get here and the countdown of days until the first kickoff and then it speeds by.

“It goes by fast,” Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck said.

Before Georgia and Vanderbilt have an early kickoff Saturday at noon ET (11 a.m. CT), let’s look at where the Bulldogs stand halfway through this season.

Surprise, surprise. Georgia is still No. 1. Still hasn’t lost a game.

Its winning streak is at 23 games and counting.

Kirby Smart reached his 100th game as Georgia coach against UAB.

He’s now 87-15. So when will his 100th win come? It could be late September or early October next season.

There’s still six more regular season games to go and presumably the SEC championship game and possibly a third straight trip to the College Football Playoffs.

Let’s dive in.

Georgia football team MVP — Brock Bowers

Carson Beck may make this more of a question by the end of the season, but for now the answer is Bowers, who has three straight games of hitting 100 receiving yards. The tight end leads Georgia with 37 catches for 545 yards and 4 touchdown catches with a rushing touchdown. The junior is fourth in the nation in catches of 10 or more yards with 25 and eighth of 20 or more with 10, per cfbstats.com.

UGA football top newcomer — Rara Thomas

The Mississippi State transfer is averaging 16.4 yards per catch. Made a terrific leaping 15-yard touchdown catch to ignite Sanford Stadium against Kentucky. Has the longest catch of the season of 56 yards. Kicker Peyton Woodring, who has come on strong the last couple of games, is runner-up

Unsung hero

Daijun Edwards has led Georgia in rushing in all four games since his return from a knee injury. He’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry and leas the Bulldogs with 5 rushing touchdowns.

Problem solved?

Georgia’s slow starts this season may have defined the first half of the season, but the Bulldogs came alive against Kentucky last Saturday with 14 first quarter points to bring the total to 31 this season. Georgia had 46 through six games last season including no points against Missouri and Auburn.

Three biggest areas of improvement in national rankings compared to after week 6 last season

Punt return defense. Allowed 13.5 yards per punt return last season for 117th. Georgia hasn’t given up any punt return yards this season, ranking 6th.

Fumbles lost. Have lost only three this season, which ranks 55th nationally. It had lost five a year ago, which was 90th.

Team sacks. Ranked 125th in the nation with 1.0 per game a year ago. It is now 91st at 1.83 after having 3 sacks each of the last two games.

Three biggest areas of drop off compared to week 6 last season

Rushing offense. Ranked 29th last season at 197.5. Now is 68th at 152.7. Injuries have factored in this year.

Interceptions thrown. This has more to do with that Georgia only had one at this point of the season which ranked fourth. It has four now which is 41st.

Red zone defense. Ranks 73rd now with opponents scoring at an 84.6 percent rate. That’s down from 77.8 percent last season which ranked 38th.

Where the Georgia Bulldogs offense has shown an uptick

Going from offensive coordinator Todd Monken and quarterback Stetson Bennett to Mike Bobo and Carson Beck hasn’t changed the output much. Several areas have seen improvements.

Third down: 50.7 percent conversion rate after six games last year to 54.7 this year.

Completion percentage: 69.2 to 72.2

Passing offense: 320.3 to 349.7

Yards per completion: 12.56 to 13.03

Yards per pass attempt: Stetson Bennett 8.8, Carson Beck 9.6

Scoring offense: 39.5 to 40.7

Passing efficiency: 151.8 to 166.8

Sacks allowed from 0.83 per game to 0.67

Where the offense has shown a downturn

Red zone offense: From 97.2 percent conversion last season to 90.6 this season, a drop from No. 5 nationally to 29th.

Total offense: From No. 4 in the nation at 517.8 to No. 8 at 502.3.

Tackle for loss allowed: from 3.17 which was No. 3 to 4.33 which is No. 31

Toughest games left on the schedule for Georgia football

At Tennessee, Nov. 18: (No. 14 ESPN’s SP+, No. 10 Sagarin Ratings) This isn’t last year’s Tennessee team. Still, a trip to Knoxville the weekend before Thanksgiving could be dicey.

vs. Ole Miss Nov. 11 (No. 22 SP+, No. 12 Sagarin) The Rebels got a big win against LSU after stumbling at Alabama. They get Texas A&M a week before coming to Athens.

vs. Missouri Nov. 4 (No. 30 ESPN’s SP+, No. 44 Sagarin) Tigers will have bye week before Georgia. No. 12 in nation in passing offense, better any opponent UGA has faced.

See you in Atlanta? Three possible SEC championship opponents

Alabama (3-0 SEC) — Remaining schedule includes home games against Tennessee and LSU and road trips to Kentucky and Auburn. Have tiebreaker with Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

LSU (3-1 SEC) — Nov. 4 game in Tuscaloosa could decide the West. Tigers get Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M at home.

Texas A&M (2-1 SEC): Unlike Ole Miss, the Aggies don’t have to play Georgia. Games left at Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU look like an uphill climb.

Possible playoff opponents (ranked by ESPN’s playoff predictor)

Oklahoma (71 percent) — How about the 2023 game that was scrapped by the SEC happening in the playoffs? Rematch with Texas possible in Big 12 championship game.

Ohio State (52 percent) — Would be a rematch of the semifinals from last season. Buckeyes play at Michigan to end regular season and get Penn State at home Oct. 21.

Oregon (40 percent) — Dan Lanning’s team has gone 15-2 since losing to Georgia to start last season. Tilt at unbeaten Washington Saturday looms large.

All-American worthy for Georgia Bulldogs

TE Brock Bowers — Duh.

S Malaki Starks — Georgia’s highest-rated defensive player by PFF is ranked as the nation’s No. 8 overall player. Second with 23 tackles and two interceptions.

DB Tykee Smith — The nickelback leads the team with three interceptions and is third with 22 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures.

C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger — Third-year starter is Georgia’s highest rated offensive lineman among starters by PFF.

All-SEC First team worthy

QB Carson Beck — Has three straight 300-yard passing game and is on track at 73.5 to set the Georgia record in completion percentage.

S Javon Bullard — 16 tackles—including 13 solo—with two pass breakups Missed two games due to injury.

ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson — Leads Bulldogs with 2 ½ sacks and 4 ½ tackles for loss and is fourth with 18 tackles.

CB Kamari Lassiter — Four pass breakups for a defense that is second nationally in pass efficiency defense

OG Tate Ratledge — Highest graded guard in the SEC by Pro Football Focus for an offense that has allowed four sacks in six games.

