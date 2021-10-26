Georgia football makes top-10 for 4-star DE Zavion Hardy

No. 1 Georgia has been on a recruiting tear as of late. During last week’s bye, the Dawgs secured three commitments in the 2022 class that boosted UGA to No. 1 in recruiting rankings.

On Monday, 2023 four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy announced Georgia among his top-10 schools.

Hardy is rated as the No. 15 defensive lineman, the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 68 player overall in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

The Bulldogs offered the Macon, Ga., prospect this spring. Hardy (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) plays for Tattnall Square Academy and holds eight offers, which includes programs like Michigan, USC, Ole Miss and Florida State.

The Bulldogs currently hold the No. 2 class in the 2023 cycle.

Check out Hardy’s sophomore highlights here.