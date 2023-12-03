Georgia football left out of College Football Playoffs: Three-peat bid comes to an end

The final four-team playoff won’t include two-time reigning national champion Georgia football.

The Bulldogs’ three-peat chances looked on the ropes after a 27-24 loss to Alabama Saturday in the SEC championship game.

They were officially ended Sunday afternoon when Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama were announced as the top four by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Georgia was ranked No. 6 behind No. 5 Florida State. It's the first time a team has dropped from No. 1 outside the top four on the final weekend.

It will be Michigan against Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia will officially learn its New Year's Six Bowl spot when that’s announced on ESPN at 2:30 p.m.

An Orange Bowl matchup with Florida State is likely.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had lobbied to make the playoff, saying the Bulldogs were one of the best four teams.

“It's unfortunate that these kids who give so much and play so hard, not just at Georgia, all these schools, they don't get to decide it really on the field,” Smart said. “It's sitting back with a committee who has to determine who the best four teams are. If it's truly the four best teams, let's put the four best teams in.”

The playoffs will expand to 12 teams next season.

Georgia had wins over No. 9 Missouri and No. 11 Ole Miss and was 3-1 against top 25 teams entering Saturday.

