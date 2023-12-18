Georgia football’s leading receivers in 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs’ passing attack was very effective in 2023. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck finished the year as a second-team All-SEC selection and did a good job of managing the offense. The Georgia offensive line also deserves a lot of credit for keeping Beck clean putting the Bulldogs in good situations.

Several of Georgia’s top receivers have NFL draft decisions to make. The Dawgs got solid contributions from a pair of transfers in Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas.

Georgia’s passing attack will look different next season as Brock Bowers will likely head to the NFL. Georgia’s passing offense is No. 10 in the nation entering the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs averaged 305.6 passing yards per game in the first year under offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Who are Georgia’s 10 leading receivers?

Wide receiver Arian Smith

Stats: seven receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith has the highest yards per reception on the team. Smith came up with a key reception against Alabama in the SEC championship.

Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews

Stats: 13 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown

Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews has great quickness. Mews also served as Georgia’s punt returner throughout the season, but entered the transfer portal.

Running back Daijun Edwards

Stats: 19 receptions for 169 yards and no touchdowns

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards was Georgia’s top receiving threat out of the backfield. Edwards is a shifty back and is tough to tackle in the open field.

Tight end Oscar Delp

Stats: 21 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp did a nice job of filling in without star tight end Brock Bowers. Delp will be Georgia’s starting tight end next season assuming that Bowers enters the NFL draft.

Wide receiver Dillon Bell

Stats: 24 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns

Georgia wide receiver/running back Dillon Bell really emerged down the stretch for the Dawgs. Bell is a versatile player that is tough to tackle after the catch.

Wide receiver Rara Thomas

Stats: 23 receptions for 383 yards and one touchdown

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas transferred to the Bulldogs from Mississippi State. Thomas made a significant impact on the Georgia passing attack after the first few games of the season, but missed the SEC championship with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Stats: 29 receptions for 456 yards and two touchdowns

Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey missed the first several games of the season with a back injury and then the last couple games of the year with an ankle injury before he fought through the pain to play in the SEC title game. McConkey was Georgia’s most impactful wide receiver when healthy.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Stats: 32 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is probably Georgia’s best blocking wide receiver. He also hauled in the second-most receiving touchdowns of any Georgia football player.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Stats: 51 receptions for 575 yards and three touchdowns

Lovett, a Missouri transfer, ended the year with the most receiving yards of any Georgia wide receiver. Lovett is an excellent route runner and had a beautiful catch against Georgia Tech.

Tight end Brock Bowers

Stats: 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns

A high ankle sprain cost Brock Bowers several games this season. Bowers still finished as Georgia’s leading receiver and put together a case to be the best college football tight end of all-time.

