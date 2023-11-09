Georgia football’s last 10 games on ‘College GameDay’

The Georgia Bulldogs have been on ESPN’s “College GameDay” a bunch over the past several years. In fact, Georgia played on GameDay (including neutral site games) six times in 2021.

“College GameDay” is headed to Athens, Georgia, for the first time since the Georgia-Tennessee game last season. GameDay will be on hand for the Georgia-Ole Miss game.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in their last 10 games on GameDay. The Dawgs are a perfect 5-0 at home when GameDay is in town during the Kirby Smart era.

Let’s take a look back at Georgia’s past 10 games on “College GameDay”.

2020: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

GameDay came to Tuscaloosa for the 2020 Georgia-Alabama game. The Crimson Tide topped Georgia en route to winning a national championship. This 2020 Georgia-Alabama game featured a ton of NFL draft talent.

2021: Georgia 10, Clemson 3

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith provided Georgia’s only touchdown in 2021 against Clemson. JT Daniels started at quarterback for Georgia, but it was the Dawgs’ nasty defensive effort that won the game for Georgia. UGA held the Clemson Tigers to three points and two rushing yards.

2021: Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Georgia’s defense smelled blood in the water early against Arkansas. The Bulldogs jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead over the Razorbacks. UGA barely threw the ball in the 37-0 win over No. 8 Arkansas. Sanford Stadium was loud for this noon game.

2021: Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia running back Kendall Milton hustled past several closer Kentucky defenders to recover a fumble as Georgia cashed in on that early drive. Brock Bowers had monster game against Kentucky.

The Wildcats kept it close, but Georgia’s defense held up well. Nakobe Dean sniffed out a screen pass to give the Dawgs a red zone stop. Georgia blocked a Kentucky kick. The No. 11 Wildcats tacked on a late touchdown to make the score closer.

2021: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

GameDay traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2021 SEC championship, which was Georgia’s only blemish all season. The Crimson Tide made the biggest plays of the game in the SEC Championship. Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy thanks to his SEC Championship performance, where extended several plays with his legs and did not turn the ball over.

Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams caught two 50-plus yard touchdowns. The Crimson Tide dominated the Bulldogs and forced two Stetson Bennett turnovers including a pick-six.

2021: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

GameDay was in Miami, Florida, when the Georgia Bulldogs overpowered the Michigan Wolverines behind a dominant first half.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett rebounded from his SEC championship performance and threw touchdown passes to Brock Bowers, Jermaine Burton and James Cook. Defensive back Derion Kendrick had two interceptions, and linebacker Nakobe Dean forced a fumble. Georgia’s run defense neutralized Michigan’s rushing attack.

2021: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

GameDay is always on hand for the national championship. The game’s momentum changed after Stetson Bennett fumbled the ball deep in Georgia territory early in the fourth quarter. Several plays later, Alabama scored a touchdown to go up 18-13.

Bennett and UGA bounced back. He led the Bulldogs down the field on a pass-heavy drive. Facing second-and-18 on Georgia’s next drive, Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown pass. Georgia never looked back.

Georgia’s defense forced a three-and-out on Alabama’s next drive. Next, UGA’s offensive line dominated Alabama as the Dawgs drove the ball into the red zone behind a spirited rushing attack. Bennett connected with Brock Bowers on a touchdown to build a 26-18 lead.

The Dawgs needed to stop Bryce Young and Alabama to win a national championship. The Crimson Tide drove the ball to near midfield before he threw a third-down pick six to Georgia’s Kelee Ringo.

2022: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

Georgia’s defense dominated the Tennessee offense early and often. “College GameDay” helped get Georgia fans fired up. The Bulldogs hit Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker all day in an extremely loud Sanford Stadium.

Georgia took a 24-6 lead at halftime and ran the ball a lot during the rain in the second half to seal a win over No. 1 Tennessee.

2022: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played an elite game against the Georgia defense, but the Bulldogs racked up a few second half stops. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s heroics helped the Bulldogs advance to the national championship.

2022: Georgia 65, TCU 7

GameDay was on hand to see Georgia’s absolute blowout of TCU in the 2022 national championship game. TCU had no chance against Georgia in Los Angeles, California.

