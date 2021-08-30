Georgia football lands commitment from massive 2022 OT Jacob Hood

It’s game week and Georgia football is working hard to prepare for its top-five matchup versus No. 3 Clemson on Saturday in Charlotte. Meanwhile, things are happening on the recruiting trail, specifically in the Bulldogs’ class of 2022.

On Monday, the Bulldogs landed a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Jacob Hood, who stands at a whopping 6-foot-8, 342 pounds.

The commitment from Hood boosted Georgia from the No. 5 class to the No. 3 class in the nation.

Hood, out of Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tenn., is rated as the No. 39 offensive tackle, the No. 13 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the No. 388 recruit overall in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite.

Check out this video posted by Hood after his commitment on Monday:

Hood joins a long line of top offensive line recruits to pick the Bulldogs during coach Kirby Smart’s tenure.

Georgia had to replace former offensive line coach Sam Pittman last season after he left for the Arkansas head coaching job. Former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke picked up the mantle and hasn’t lost a beat, bringing in five-star tackle Amarius Mims in his first recruiting class and now has secured a pledge from Hood.

Check out some of Hood’s highlights here.

