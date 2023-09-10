Georgia football lands commitment from Chris Cole, 4-star linebacker

Georgia football landed a commitment from another top-10 ranked linebacker on Sunday.

Chris Cole, a four-star prospect from Salem, Virginia, chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech, live on 247Sports’ YouTube channel. He’s the third top-10 linebacker pledge of Georgia’s No. 1-ranked 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defender is the No. 56 player in the country and No. 6 linebacker, according to 247Sports. He’s also the No. 1-ranked player in Virginia. Cole was on a recruiting visit to Tennessee on Saturday.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Chris Cole has Committed to Georgia!



The 6’4 220 LB from Salem, VA chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, USC, Miami, & others.



Georgia now has TWO Top 5 LBs committed in their No. 1 Ranked ‘24 Class 🐶



“Time to work! #GoDawgs”https://t.co/FfIeTwh6UE pic.twitter.com/EBCmAPBRcr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 10, 2023

Cole, who attends Salem High School, joins five-star Justin Williams (No. 2 linebacker) and four-star Kristopher Jones (No. 10 linebacker) at the position in Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class.

Cole, who was primarily recruited by co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann, is the Bulldogs’ first commit since the season started. He’s the fifth-highest ranked commit of the class, and 27th player overall.

According to 247Sports, Cole’s uncle, Rohan Marley, led the Hurricanes with 95 tackles in 1993. Marley is the son of famous reggae artist Bob Marley.

