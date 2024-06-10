Georgia football lands commitment from Athens-area four-star prospect

Georgia football’s latest commitment is a local product.

Prince Avenue Christian defensive lineman Christian Garrett confirmed his pledge to the Bulldogs Sunday night on social media.

“HOMETOWN LEGEND??,” Garrett reposted on X, formerly Twitter after Garrett told On3’s Hayes Fawcett he had committed.

The 6 3 1/2 , 285-pound Garrett is rated as the nation’s No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 129 player overall. He's part of a program that's won back-to-back state championships.

“I just thank God that he's put me in this position to even be noticed by schools like this," Garrett told the Athens Banner-Herald last season. "It's an amazing feeling knowing that all your hard work and dedication to the game has paid off."

Garrett becomes the 11th commitment for Georgia’s 2025 class.

His offers including Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.

"I think he needs to keep coming off the ball hard," Prince Avenue coach Greg Vandagriff said early last season.. "He's really athletic. …He's got a great motor, and he runs really well. His athleticism at his size is rare."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Prince Avenue D-lineman Christian Garrett commits to Georgia football