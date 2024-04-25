Georgia football lands Arizona State transfer QB Jaden Rashada. A look at what it means

Georgia football has another quarterback it can turn to behind Carson Beck this season and one that could battle for the starting job in 2025.

The Bulldogs on Thursday landed a commitment from Jaden Rashada, the top quarterback in the transfer portal market this spring. His agent, Henry Organ, confirmed the commitment to the Athens Banner-Herald. That follows a visit Rashada took this week to Georgia.

Rashada spent last season at Arizona State after being released from Florida when a $13.8 million NIL deal collapsed.

The nation’s No. 7 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class has four years of eligibility remaining after playing in just three games last season due to a knee injury. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Rashada threw for 485 yards and 4 touchdowns with 3 interceptions while completing 53.7% of his passes in three games last season. He rushed for 23 yards on 14 carries with a long of 18 yards.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been looking for a transfer quarterback to give him four scholarship quarterbacks after five-star Dylan Raiola flipped last December to Nebraska and Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky rather than be the No. 2 quarterback this season.

Redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton ended the spring as the No. 2 quarterback with true freshman Ryan Puglisi enrolling in the winter.

Stockton completed 23 of 37 passes for 246 yards with a touchdown and interception in the G-Day spring game.

Georgia had a commitment from UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava in January before he backed off that and transferred to Southern Cal.

Stockton didn’t seem fazed earlier this month when asked about the possibility of another scholarship quarterback joining the team.

“As a quarterback, why would you not want to come here?” Stockton said. “It should be a battle and competition.”

Georgia also is adding four-star Findlay, Ohio quarterback commitment Ryan Montgomery in 2025 as a freshman.

Smart has brought in high-profile transfer quarterbacks before.

JT Daniels went 7-0 as a starter, but transferred out after his second Georgia season after Stetson Bennett helped take the Bulldogs to the national championship in the 2021 season.

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman opted out before the COVID season of 2020 before ever playing a snap for Georgia.

Beck, a Heisman Trophy favorite, is expected to play his last college season in 2024 before embarking on an NFL career.

