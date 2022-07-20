Georgia football: Kirby Smart’s coolest quotes from SEC media days

Joe Vitale
·3 min read
In this article:
Georgia Bulldogs national championship-winning head coach Kirby Smart took the podium on Wednesday at SEC media days.

The head coach answered a number of questions about his team’s mindset after winning it all, his expectations for the upcoming season, and of course, Stetson Bennett.

As always, Smart was nothing but cool in front of the cameras, providing quotes that Georgia fans will be placing in their Twitter bios for years to come.

Also, we learned that Smart’s a big fan of Stranger Things from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Here are a few of Smart’s coolest quotes from Wednesday:

Maybe his coolest quote yet

Kirby on complacency after winning it all

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Slight flex on UGA's level of talent?

Kirby on Georgia players' NIL deals

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

"I WANT YOU TO EAT!"

Remember when he said "Georgia's not going anywhere" after the 2017 natty loss?

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Something tells me he'll make this happen...

Kirby on the Stetson haters

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts with head coach Kirby Smart in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

More on complacency, hunger:

