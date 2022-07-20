Georgia football: Kirby Smart’s coolest quotes from SEC media days

Georgia Bulldogs national championship-winning head coach Kirby Smart took the podium on Wednesday at SEC media days.

The head coach answered a number of questions about his team’s mindset after winning it all, his expectations for the upcoming season, and of course, Stetson Bennett.

As always, Smart was nothing but cool in front of the cameras, providing quotes that Georgia fans will be placing in their Twitter bios for years to come.

Also, we learned that Smart’s a big fan of Stranger Things from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Here are a few of Smart’s coolest quotes from Wednesday:

Maybe his coolest quote yet

Kirby: “We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia. We will be the ones doing the hunting.” — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) July 20, 2022

Kirby on complacency after winning it all

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart: “To be complacent you have to have done something. The men on this team, have not." — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) July 20, 2022

Slight flex on UGA's level of talent?

Kirby: “We have plenty of talent. What we lack right now is experience.” — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) July 20, 2022

Kirby on Georgia players' NIL deals

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

KIRBY SMART on NIL: "We arguably had the highest-paid defensive lineman, the highest-paid tight end, and probably the highest-paid cornerback in the NIL market. I would rival anyone in the country with 95 NIL deals coming off a national championship." — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) July 20, 2022

"I WANT YOU TO EAT!"

Kirby Smart asked about what the identity is among the group" "Hungry."#GoDawgs #SECMD22 — 960 The Ref (@960theref) July 20, 2022

Remember when he said "Georgia's not going anywhere" after the 2017 natty loss?

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby in opening statement: "We didn't build this program hoping for one-hit wonders. We built a program to sustain. We believe this program will be around for a long time." — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) July 20, 2022

Something tells me he'll make this happen...

Kirby Smart: "My expectation for our defense is to be fast and physical” — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) July 20, 2022

Kirby on the Stetson haters

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts with head coach Kirby Smart in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Kirby: “Stetson’s one of the least respected good players there is in this country…people will keep doubting him and that’s fine with me.” — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) July 20, 2022

"People just keep doubting him, and that's fine with me." Kirby Smart on Stetson Bennett, including his play in the national championship: pic.twitter.com/idZ4tKm9Y6 — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) July 20, 2022

More on complacency, hunger:

"Complacency is something that happens to people who don't look at what's going on. We don't have that problem." – Kirby Smart on the attitude in Athens following @GeorgiaFootball's national championship season. #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/sgteQuZxx9 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 20, 2022

