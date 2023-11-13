Georgia football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Georgia Tech game in week 13

The final regular season game for Georgia football now has a kickoff time and TV channel assigned.

The No. 2 Bulldogs rivalry matchup at Georgia Tech on Nov. 25 is set for a 7:30 p.m. start and will be shown on ABC.

The last four Georgia games at Georgia Tech kicked at noon.

More: Brock Bowers made a fast return from ankle surgery. Georgia football just got more scary

More: Should ‘Dudes everywhere’ be a T-shirt? Questions for SEC East champion Georgia football

Georgia has won five straight games against the Yellow Jackets and hasn’t lost at Georgia Tech since 1999.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-5 heading into a home date with Syracuse Saturday. Clemson dealt Georgia Tech a 42-21 loss Saturday.

Georgia plays Saturday at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

The 10-0 Bulldogs clinched a third straight trip to the SEC championship game on Saturday before their 52-17 win over Ole Miss. They will face Alabama in Atlanta on Dec. 2.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football vs. Georgia Tech has kickoff, TV channel set