Georgia football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Vanderbilt game in week 7

Georgia football’s game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 14 in Nashville now has a kickoff time and TV channel set.

The No. 1 Bulldogs and Commodores will play at 12 p.m ET. The game will be shown on CBS as part of a doubleheader.

The CBS on-air crew will be Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker and Tiffany Blackmon.

The Bulldogs have won five straight against Vanderbilt and haven’t lost on the road in the series since 2013.

Georgia pounded Vanderbilt the last two seasons 62-0 in 2021 and 55-0 in 2022.

The Bulldogs will play at what’s now called FirstBank Stadium which is undergoing major renovations.

The Commodores are 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the SEC this season. Vanderbilt carries a four-game losing streak into Saturday’s game at Florida after losing 38-21 at home to Missouri Saturday.

Georgia is 5-0 and 2-0 in the SEC after a 27-20 win at Auburn. The Bulldogs play No. 20 Kentucky Saturday at 7 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football's game vs. Vanderbilt has kickoff, TV channel set