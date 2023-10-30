Georgia football kickoff time, TV for Ole Miss in week 11 won't be known until weekend

The final home game this season for the Georgia football team won't be an early kickoff.

That's all we know so far about the No. 1 Bulldogs Nov. 11 home game against No. 10 Ole Miss.

CBS is using a a six-day window for its TV selection, according to a Monday announcement. Tennessee-Missouri and Florida-LSU are also under consideration for the SEC's 3:30 p.m. marquee window.

The Georgia game if it is not on CBS will air at either 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

It’s the first game for Ole Miss in Athens since a 37-10 Georgia win in the 2012 season.

It is on track to be a top 10 matchup.

More: Does No. 16 Missouri stand a chance against Georgia football in SEC East showdown?

More: Minus Brock Bowers, Georgia football shows its more than a one-man band in drilling Gators

The Rebels are 7-1 heading into Saturday’s home game with Texas A&M. They have won four straight since a 24-10 loss at Alabama on Sept. 23.

Georgia plays No. 14 Missouri Saturday in Athens at 3:30 p.m. on CBS after routing Florida 43-20 Saturday.

Georgia lost its last game with Ole Miss 45-14 in coach Kirby Smart’s first season in 2016.

The Bulldogs will close out the regular season playing at Tennessee and at rival Georgia Tech.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football vs. Ole Miss kickoff, TV channel has options still