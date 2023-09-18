Georgia football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Auburn game in week 5

Georgia football’s first road game of the year now has a kickoff time and TV assignment determined.

The Bulldogs Sept. 30 game at Auburn is set to start at 3:30 p.m. and will be shown on CBS.

Georgia and Auburn are two of five remaining unbeaten SEC teams.

The Tigers have two lopsided home wins against UMass and Samford and a 14-10 win at Cal.

Former Ole Miss and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is in his first season with Auburn. The Tigers play at Texas A&M Saturday.

Georgia is No. 1 again in the polls after rallying to beat South Carolina 24-14 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs play UAB Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has won six in a row against the Tigers including 42-10 last season in Athens.

