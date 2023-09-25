Georgia football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Kentucky game in Week 6

Another Georgia football SEC matchup kickoff time and television assignment was announced Monday.

The Bulldogs Oct. 7 game against Kentucky is set to start at 7 p.m. at Sanford Stadium and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Georgia and Kentucky are both undefeated.

The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) have three lopsided home wins against Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Ball State − who Georgia (4-0, 1-0) defeated 45-3 in Week 2. Kentucky defeated its first SEC opponent on the road at Vanderbilt last Saturday.

More: UGA playing in 'spurts' on way to 4-0 start, still seeking dominant showing

The Wildcats host Florida (2-1, 1-0) on Saturday.

Georgia is No. 1 again in the polls after beating UAB 49-21.

The Bulldogs play at Auburn Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Georgia has won 13 in a row against Kentucky, including 16-6 last season in Lexington.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football kickoff, TV details announced for Kentucky game