Georgia football jumps Ohio State for No. 1 spot in latest CFP rankings

Undefeated Georgia football jumped the Ohio State Buckeyes for the No. 1 spot in the third College Football Payoff Rankings as released on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs’ 52-17 win over No. 9 Ole Miss proved to be enough to eclipse Ohio State, who sat atop the rankings over the first two weeks. The top-4 is as follows:

Georgia has two top-13 wins under its belt with Missouri moving up to No. 9 after a 36-7 win over No. 13 Tennessee, and Ole Miss dropping from No. 9 to No. 13 after losing in Athens.

The stage is set for the Bulldogs to add to their resume in Week 12 with a matchup at No. 18 Tennessee on the schedule next. The Volunteers dropped five spots after a 36-7 loss at Missouri last week.

Looking ahead to the SEC Championship, Alabama remains No. 8 in this week’s rankings after a 49-21 win at Kentucky.

Kickoff versus the Volunteers is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, televised on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire