Georgia football injury updates for Ladd McConkey, Tate Ratledge and more

One Georgia football player appears on track to return from injury this week, but three others who were banged up in the win over Tennessee look less likely to play Saturday night against Georgia Tech in the Bulldogs’ regular season finale.

Coach Kirby Smart was asked Tuesday night after a practice indoors due to storms in the area what wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas had done after two practices this week.

“Not much,” Smart said.

More: Georgia football vs. Georgia Tech: Scouting report, prediction

More: Former Alabama players on the winning streak Georgia football has tied and could soon own

McConkey, the team's leading receiver in wins over Florida, Missouri and Ole Miss, played limited snaps Saturday in the win at Tennessee due to an ankle injury sustained a week earlier. Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State who has 23 catches for 383 yards, is dealing with a bone bruise on a foot.

"Ladd’s still recovering,” Smart said. “Trying to get him back. Hasn’t been able to do much. We’ll find out more tomorrow or the next day. Rara hasn’t either. We’ve been keeping the weight and pressure off it. Hoping we can get back as well. We’ll see.”

The good news came with defensive lineman Warren Brinson who missed the Tennessee game with a calf strain. Brinson has 10 tackles, a sack and 14 quarterback pressures.

“Warren took some reps today,” Smart said. “I thought he did a good job pushing through.”

Offensive right guard Tate Ratledge, who has started every game this season, has improved from earlier in the week when Smart said Ratledge was limping from a knee injury sustained against Tennessee.

“Tate’s much better, moving and running but he didn’t take reps,” Smart said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football injury update on Ladd McConkey and others