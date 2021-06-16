Georgia football hosts 2023 5-star ATH Treyaun Webb

On Tuesday, 2023 5-star athlete Treyaun Webb tweeted that he was in Athens visiting the Georgia football program.

The Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) athlete is a former Georgia commit who de-committed from the Bulldogs back in January.

Webb is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the nation by 247Sports and as the No. 7 ranked player in the state of Florida.

Standing at 6-feet 188 pounds, Webb currently holds 44 offers and recently visited both Florida and Ohio State.

Webb plays running back for his high school.