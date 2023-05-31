Georgia football hosting 4-star edge Chinedu Onyeagoro

2025 four-star edge prospect Chinedu Onyeagoro is visiting Georgia football today.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pound defender out of Los Angeles (King Drew Medical Magnet) is rated as the No. 17 edge, the No. 21 player in the state of California and the No. 147 recruit overall in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

Onyeagoro recorded 77 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in his sophomore season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire