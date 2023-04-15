Georgia football honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy during G-Day spring game
Georgia football honored lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy on the first snap of Saturday's G-Day game.
The Bulldogs lined up without a left guard as quarterback Carson Beck took a delay of game.
Teammates lifted their helmets to the sky and several players on both offense and defense hugged in an emotional tribute.
Willock and LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Barnett Shoals Road early morning on Jan. 15, a day after the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium for their second consecutive national title.
The Red Team took a delay of game to honor the memory of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. pic.twitter.com/k02KiucDRz
— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) April 15, 2023
