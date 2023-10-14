Georgia football heads into bye week 7-0. How we graded the Bulldogs after win over Vandy

NASHVILLE — Georgia football extended its winning streak over Vanderbilt to six games Saturday with a 37-20 victory at FirstBank Stadium.

Kirby Smart improved to 39-5 against SEC opponents and won his 55th overall SEC game.

Here’s how we graded the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs:

Offense: B-

Georgia put up 37 points against a team that allowed more than that it's last four games. Carson Beck fumbled on a sack and had an interception in the fourth quarter that Vanderbilt punched in for a score. Dominic Lovett had 9 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on a day the Bulldogs lost star Brock Bowers to an ankle injury.

Defense: C-

Georgia’s defense gets graded lower based on back-to-back shutouts the last two games against Vanderbilt. Ken Seals threw a pair of touchdowns and completed 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards with an interception. Vanderbilt was held to 219 total yards.

Special teams: B

Peyton Woodring is hot now on field goals, converting from 31, a career-long 44 and 30. He’s made eight in a row. Mekhi Mews muffed a second-quarter punt, but Georgia recovered. Vanderbilt got just 24 kickoff return yards.

Coaching: C+

Georgia couldn’t create big separation from Vanderbilt in a game the Bulldogs didn’t get a play bigger than 31 yards until late in the game. Georgia gave up its most points in an SEC game this year.

Overall: C+

When you’re the No. 1 team in the nation and two-time reigning national champions, the bar is high for what’s expected. A 17-point win against a Vanderbilt team on a five-game losing streak doesn’t get high marks, but the Bulldogs head to the bye week still undefeated.

