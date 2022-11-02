Georgia football’s greatest moments against the Tennessee Volunteers

It’s finally here. The battle of the two remaining undefeateds in the Southeastern Conference, Georgia vs. Tennessee, kicks off this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Georgia and Tennessee’s first ever game was played in 1899. The Vols beat the Bulldogs 5-0. Since then, the two programs have met 50 times, with Georgia leading the all-time series 26-23-2 and winning 10 of the last 12 games against the Vols.

There’s been some incredible moments in this storied rivalry for both sides. Tennessee obviously has its moments, from the 2016 Hail Mary to Peyton Manning’s 1995 game-winning drive. But let’s not waste time talking about what Tennessee has accomplished. Here are our seven favorite UGA memories against the Vols.

2017: Georgia goes into Neyland and shuts out Tennessee

Score: Georgia, 41-0

Why: This one was sweet. And the fact that it happened in Knoxville made it that much sweeter. Georgia moved to 5-0 on the season with a 41-0 win over the Volunteers on their own turf.

Nick Chubb had 109 rushing yards in his first game back in Knoxville since his gruesome knee injury, Roquan Smith led the team with 11 tackles and the Dawgs forced four turnovers.

Georgia would go on to play for the national title that year.

2021: Tennessee fans guarantee a win but Georgia dominates en route to a national championship

Score: Georgia, 41-17

Why: All week, Tennessee fans were practically guaranteeing that the Vols would hand No. 1 ranked Georgia its first loss of the season. Actually, the media was saying it as well. Tennessee had a fast-paced offense that everyone thought would be too much for Georgia’s historically-good defense to handle. Man, were they wrong or what? The game in Knoxville and it was as hostile an environment as I’d ever seen in person. But it did not matter. Tennessee actually had a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Georgia then went on a 34-7 run to close out the game. Georgia would go on to win the national championship and Tennessee proved to be just another slight obstacle in their way.

2013: Pig Howard's fumble

Score: Georgia, 34-31 OT

Why: Because it was hilarious, that’s why.

First, Aaron Murray hit Rantavious Wooten for a touchdown with seconds left on the clock to force overtime.

Then, you could literally feel the life get sucked out of the stadium after the refs reviewed Tennessee wide receiver Pig Howard’s overtime run that was originally called a touchdown. After review, the play was ruled that Howard fumbled the ball before reaching the end zone and it was deemed a touchback.

UGA kicker Marshall Morgan hit the 42 yard field goal that would give Georgia the 34-31 win over Tennessee in Neyland Stadium.

1973: “My God! Georgia beat Tennessee in Knoxville!

Score: Georgia, 35-31

Why: “My God! Georgia beat Tennessee in Knoxville! Georgia has defeated Tennessee 35-31 in Neyland Stadium!” Larry Munson said as Georgia quarterback Andy Johnson recovered a botched handoff and ran for an 8 yard game-winning touchdown in the final minutes against Tennessee.

It was at this point that Georgia fans began to embrace Munson, a Minnesota native, as the voice of the Dawgs.

2000: Georgia finally beats Tennessee, fans storm the field

From 1989-1999 Tennessee was on a 9 game winning streak against UGA. In October 7, 2000 Georgia Bulldog QB @QuincyLCarter would not let that streak enter the new millennium. Check out how the Bulldogs celebrated after the game⬇️ Present day UGA Leads the series 24-23-2. pic.twitter.com/eMVCWtww65 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 7, 2020

Score: Georgia, 21-10

Why: For the first and only time in UGA history, Georgia fans stormed the field and tore down the goal posts after beating Tennessee in Athens. The year was 2000, and Georgia had not beaten Tennessee since 1988. Led by Quincy Carter, the Dawgs put an end to the drought. It was also Jim Donnan’s 100th career win as a college football head coach.

1980: "My God a freshman"

Score: Georgia, 16-15

Why: The 1980 national championship run began as Georgia rallied to beat Tennessee 16-15. It was also Herschel Walker’s first game of his legendary college football career. On his first touchdown run, Walker trucked Tennessee all-American Bill Bates en route to finding the end zone. Larry Munson then made the call that would link the two legends together for years to come.

“He’s running all over people! Oh, you, Herschel Walker. My God Almighty, he ran right through two men. They had him dead-away inside the 9. Herschel Walker went 16 yards. He drove right over orange shirts, just driving and running with those big thighs. My God, a freshman!”

2001: The Hobnail Boot

Score: Georgia, 26-24

Why: “We just stepped on their face with a hobnail boot and broke their nose. We just crushed their face,” Munson said after Vernon Hayes caught a game-winning touchdown in Mark Richt’s first signature win as a Dawg.

"We just stepped on their face with a hobnail boot and broke their nose!" 1️⃣8️⃣ days until SEC football is BACK. pic.twitter.com/HpzqbaRosT — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 13, 2018

