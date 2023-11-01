Georgia football got love, LSU got snubbed, Alabama just right in CFP rankings | Toppmeyer

Résumé matters, until it doesn’t.

That’s the message the College Football Playoff selection committee sent with its first rankings of the 2023 season, unveiled Tuesday. These rankings were particularly interesting, because five undefeated teams from Power Five conferences remain.

Ohio State claimed the No. 1 spot thanks to quality wins at Notre Dame and against Penn State, despite the Buckeyes not acing the so-called eye test.

After the top spot, though, the rankings became a beauty contest, with the committee favoring eye test over schedule strength.

Georgia ranked No. 2, and Michigan ranked No. 3. Neither team owns a marquee victory to the extent of No. 4 Florida State’s win over LSU or No. 5 Washington’s win over Oregon.

Georgia and Michigan have not played a team ranked in the CFP committee’s Top 25.

Selection committee chair Boo Corrigan dubbed Georgia an “excellent team” that keeps “winning decisively.” The committee seemed particularly impressed by Georgia’s blowout wins against Kentucky and Florida.

The committee doesn’t only view teams as either ranked or unranked. They also note whether an opponent’s record is .500 or better. UK and Florida have that distinction.

Four thoughts on these initial rankings:

Big Ten, not the SEC, has best avenue to qualify two teams

If the Buckeyes roll through their next three opponents – Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota – they could retain their No. 1 ranking entering a regular-season finale against Michigan.

That sets up the possibility of the Big Ten qualifying two playoff teams for the second straight year.

Because of its weak strength of schedule, Michigan probably needs to go undefeated to qualify. The selection committee, though, did not drop the hammer on the Wolverines, who are under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scandal.

“That’s an NCAA issue," Corrigan said on ESPN. "It’s not a CFP issue."

However, Michigan’s schedule is a CFP issue – at least, it could become an issue if the Wolverines suffer a loss.

If Michigan beats No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 25, the Buckeyes may retain a top-four ranking, depending on what happens elsewhere.

The SEC’s best path to multiple qualifiers would be Alabama winning the SEC West and beating Georgia in the SEC Championship. Then, both teams might qualify, although Georgia’s middling schedule strength would leave it vulnerable.

LSU got snubbed in favor of Missouri

Corrigan repeatedly said the committee factors in head-to-head results, but Missouri ranking ahead of LSU suggests otherwise.

Missouri (7-1) is authoring a nice underdog story, but it lost – at home, no less – to LSU (6-2) less than a month ago. Missouri owns some decent wins against Kansas State, Memphis and Kentucky, but, to reiterate, LSU beat Missouri.

There’s simply no logical reason for Missouri to be ranked ahead of LSU other than LSU having one additional loss, a byproduct of LSU having played two top-10 teams, Florida State and Ole Miss, away from Baton Rouge.

Most SEC teams are appropriately ranked by the committee, but Missouri and LSU should be flipped.

Oh, and I think the committee undervalued FSU, too. Perhaps that's connected to the committee underweighting LSU.

Which SEC teams remain alive for College Football Playoff?

A look at SEC teams’ path to the playoff …

∎ Georgia would qualify by going undefeated and probably would be seeded either No. 1 or No. 2. Would a one-loss Georgia qualify? Maybe.

∎ Alabama must win out to qualify. A loss to LSU on Saturday would eliminate the Crimson Tide.

∎ Ole Miss must win out to qualify. That includes beating Georgia on Nov. 11.

∎ Missouri must win out to qualify. That includes beating Georgia on Saturday.

∎ No two-loss team has qualified for the CFP, but if LSU upsets Alabama and then topples Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Tigers would own an eight-game winning streak and possess about as impressive of a two-loss résumé as a team could have. So, I’m not ready to rule out the possibility of two-loss LSU qualifying.

TOPPMEYER: Alabama football to CFP? Or, LSU QB Jayden Daniels for Heisman? One idea must end

How about that 12-team playoff?

The 12-team playoff will debut next season. If it were in place today, each of the five SEC teams I previously listed would be in playoff contention, plus Tennessee.

Based on Tuesday's rankings, Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss would make a 12-team playoff, if the season ended today. Plus, Oklahoma and Texas would qualify. Those teams will become SEC members next season. In a typical year, SEC could qualify four or more teams for the playoff.

First-round games will be played at campus sites. Oh, what fun.

We'd get first-round matchups like Oklahoma at Alabama and Ole Miss at Texas.

Anyone going to miss the four-team playoff? I think even those who say they will miss it may reconsider once they taste the 12-team format. True, no single regular-season game will mean quite as much with the safety net of a bigger playoff. But, so many more teams will be in playoff contention throughout November, and those first-round games are going to be a blast.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

