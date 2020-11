Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will likely have to wait until after next week’s bye to get significant reinforcements back from injuries. The Niners returned to practice Wednesday following a five-day break without running back Raheem Mostert or receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field. There had been hope Mostert could return from a high ankle sprain to play Sunday against New Orleans, but coach Kyle Shanahan said now the target is the game on Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.