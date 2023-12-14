Georgia football gains PWO commitment from 3-star QB

Georgia football added another quarterback to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday night with a commitment from three-star recruit Colter Ginn.

Ginn accepted a preferred walk-on spot, joining current quarterback commits Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi. While Raiola’s pledge hangs in the balance of, Puglisi and Ginn’s commitments seem to be safe ahead of early signing period (Dec. 20).

Ginn. (6-foot-3, 191 pounds) plays for Perry High School in Perry, Ga. He is rated as the No. 97 quarterback and the No. 175 player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports.

Ginn threw for 2,193 yards and 15 touchdowns to four interceptions in route to the Panthers first state championship in program history this season (Class AAAA).

