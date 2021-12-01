Georgia football gains commitment from 2023 OL RyQueze McElderry

Georgia football is on fire in recruiting and on the football field. Head coach Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia have the No. 1 team in college football and the top-ranked class of 2022.

UGA has added a commitment form three-star offensive line recruit RyQueze McElderry. Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke offered the 2023 class is offensive lineman a scholarship in June 2021.

McElderry plays high school football for Anniston High School in Anniston, Alabama. McElderry additionally plays basketball. The three-star offensive line prospect holds scholarship offers from college football programs like Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia.

McElderry is 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds. He primarily plays offensive guard. He joins four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley as UGA’s only commitments along the offensive front in the class of 2023.

Georgia now has eight commitments in the class of 2023 and currently holds the No. 1 ranked class for the cycle, according to 247Sports.

On film, McElderry is very powerful. The three-star offensive guard frequently locks in opposing defensive linemen and controls them for the rest of the play. The Anniston High School star played a lot of right tackle in these impressive highlights (below), but he could convert to offensive guard at the college level.

