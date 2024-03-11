Georgia football G-Day kickoff time, broadcast plan announced

The Georgia football spring game now has a start time and broadcast network finalized.

The April 13 intrasquad scrimmage, known as G-Day, is set for 1 p.m in Sanford Stadium. It won’t be televised, but will be available on streaming on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ for eligible subscribers.

That’s among eight SEC spring games that will be shown that day including Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss.

More: Five storylines to follow as Georgia football begins spring practices

More: Texas joins Georgia football for ‘big boy ball’ in SEC. The Longhorns aren’t backing down

All will be on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, except for Alabama’s A-Day Game at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The 1 p.m. start for G-Day works well for fans who want to watch both Georgia football and the Masters golf tournament that day. CBS will air the third round of the Masters that day from Augusta National at 3 p.m.

Georgia’s Pro Day for its NFL draft prospects will air at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network, it was also announced Monday.

The Bulldogs open spring practices on Tuesday afternoon and will practice on a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule for the next five weeks.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football G-Day spring game time, streaming finalized