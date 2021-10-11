Georgia football freshman CB leading the SEC

No. 1 Georgia is atop the polls and 6-0 thanks to the play of several young stars on both sides of the ball.

On offense, freshmen Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell and Brock Bowers are leading the team in receiving, while redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo is making a name for himself at starting cornerback.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Ringo leads the SEC in passer rating allowed.

Kelee Ringo has allowed the lowest passer rating in the SEC (16.4) 🔒 18 targets

🔒 3 catches allowed (40 yards)

🔒 0 TDs

🔒 1 INT pic.twitter.com/cUN5aTjNp8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 11, 2021

Ringo, a former five-star recruit and the No. 1 corner in the 2020 class, missed most of last season nursing a surgically repaired shoulder. UGA lost both starting corners to the NFL this spring, which slotted Ringo for a starting gig this season.

So far this season Ringo has racked up eight tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

The Scottsdale, Ari., native has made the most of his first opportunities as a Bulldog, while contributing to a Georgia defense that ranks first in the country in almost every major statistical category.

For UGA to continue to dominate and make a run at a national title, young stars like Ringo will have to continue to play beyond their experience.

Georgia will take on No. 11 Kentucky in Athens this Saturday.