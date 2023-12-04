Georgia football DE, former 4-star recruit enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Jonathan Jefferson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jefferson signed with Georgia football as a member of the class of 2021. He is a former four-star recruit that played high school football for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive end played in seven games throughout the 2023 college football season. Jefferson recorded one tackle against Kentucky this season, but did not see a ton of snaps on a regular basis.

Georgia’s defensive end room will look different for the 2024 college football season. Senior defensive end Tramel Walthour is the one player on Georgia’s roster that has used up all of his eligibility.

With Jonathan Jefferson entering the transfer portal, it is unlikely that he will play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. The redshirt sophomore is likely looking for more playing time at his new home.

Jefferson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal via social media:

The NCAA transfer portal is open, starting on Dec. 4, and already has several notable starting quarterbacks in it. The transfer portal will continue to be one of the top stories to watch in college football.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire