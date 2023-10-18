Georgia football flips four-star cornerback from LSU to add to recruiting class

It’s an open date on the schedule this week for the Georgia football program, but there are no bye weeks when it comes to recruiting.

Georgia picked up a commitment Wednesday from a four-star cornerback from Nashville to add to its top-ranked recruiting class when Ondre Evans from Christ Presbyterian Academy flipped from LSU.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Evans is rated the No. 2 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 152 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Evans is the 27th commitment in the Bulldogs 2024 class and the third cornerback.

“I feel like they hold their kids to a high standard and if it isn’t met, you have to up the intensity,” Evans told On3. “I like that: Being held to a high standard. Me being pushed and being held to a high standard will have me develop and ready to play.”

Coach Kirby Smart said Georgia assistant coaches would be on the road multiple days this week to recruit to not only go to games but to watch practices and evaluate players.

“We’ll burn up most of our days left on Friday,” he said. “It’s a catch-up time, for sure. It’s your next chance to catch a breath and try to do some roster management stuff and figure out what do we need, what do we have, what’s out there.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football-LSU Tigers-Ondre Evans-Kirby Smart-recruiting