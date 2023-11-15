Georgia football flips a Florida Gators defensive line commitment to add to No. 1 class

Georgia football beat Florida on the field in Jacksonville last month.

Now, the Bulldogs have won again on the recruiting trail, getting an in-state prospect to flip from the Gators.

Dublin High school four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson announced Wednesday he’s committed to Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Johnson is ranked the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and No. 208 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He committed to Florida in June.

Johnson said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he’s “talked it through with my family and prayed very hard on it and after thinking very hard on this decision I will be flipping my commitment over to the University of Georgia….”

Johnson is the 28th commitment for what is the nation’s No. 1 ranked class for 2024.

The class includes six defensive lineman, led by five-star Joseph Jonah-Ajonye from Texas.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: An in-state D-lineman has flipped from Florida to Georgia football