Georgia football flips 4-star WR from Oklahoma

4
J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans III from Oklahoma.

Evans (6-foot, 175 pounds) out of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, is rated as the No. 26 receiver, the No. 38 player in the state and the No. 205 recruit overall in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

The track star has clocked a whopping 10.2 100 meter dash and will instantly be one of the fastest players on the Bulldogs roster.

Evans committed to the Sooners in August before flipping his decision to UGA on Friday.

Evans is the fourth four-star receiver in Georgia’s ’23 class, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation. 

 

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

