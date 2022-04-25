Georgia football flips 4-star Notre Dame commit

On Monday, four-star 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett committed to Georgia football just over a week after decommitting from Notre Dame.

Four-Star CB Justyn Rhett has Committed to Georgia. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/g1APKYyk71 — Mike Mad Dawg (@Mad_Dawg19) April 25, 2022

Rhett was one of the many recruits to visit Georgia’s annual spring game on April 16. The Bishop Gorman High School prospect decomitted from the Fighting Irish soon after his visit to Athens.

Rhett (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is rated as the No. 12 corner in the country, the No. 2 player in Nevada and the No. 107 recruit overall in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Rhett’s addition gives the Bulldogs nine commits in the class, which is rated as the No. 3 class in the country.

Here’s a look at Rhett in action: