Georgia football flips 4-star Florida commit Nasir Johnson

Kirby Smart and Georgia football flipped four-star defensive line recruit Nasir Johnson. Johnson was previously committed to the Florida Gators.

Johnson, who is a member of the class of 2024, has quickly risen up recruiting boards in recent weeks. 247Sports ranks Johnson as the No. 75 recruit in the country and the No. 14 defensive line prospect. Johnson is the No. 15 recruit in Georgia.

Nasir Johnson plays high school football for Dublin High School in Dublin, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman has excellent size.

Nasir Johnson is the latest top recruit to commit to Georgia. The Dawgs have 28 commitments in the class of 2024 and the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

The visit defensive lineman recruit received a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs during a visit to Athens back in April 2023. University of Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott continues to recruit at a high level.

Nasir Johnson announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia from Florida via social media:

Florida has the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class with 20 total commitments. However, the Gators’ recruiting success may be beginning to unravel as they fight to become bowl eligible.

