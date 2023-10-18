Georgia football flips 4-star DB Ondre Evans

Four-star defensive back recruit Ondre Evans has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Evans was previously committed to the LSU Tigers and elected to flip his commitment to Georgia.

Evans committed to LSU in June, but has changed his mind on the Tigers.

The four-star prospect plays high school football for Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Evans is ranked as the No. 106 recruit in the class of 2024. Evans is rated as the No. 10 cornerback and the top recruit in Tennessee, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback also runs track and field at a very high level. Ondre Evans holds tons of scholarship offers and is an explosive athlete.

Georgia football has the No. 1 class of 2024 in the country. The Bulldogs hold commitments 27 total recruits including five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson. Georgia has three total commitments at cornerback in the class of 2024.

Defensive backs coach Fran Brown played a large role in landing a commitment from Ondre Evans. Ondre Evans has outstanding speed. In fact, he set the Christ Presbyterian Academy school record with a 10.55 second 100-meter dash.

The elite defensive back recruit announced his commitment to Georgia football via social media:

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Ondre Evans tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from LSU to Georgia! The 6’0 185 CB from Nashville, TN had been Committed to the Tigers since June Evans joins Georgia’s No. 1 Class in the ‘24 Team Rankings 🐶https://t.co/7ESE5v7DbD pic.twitter.com/6ZItRrrxsr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 18, 2023

Georgia continues to recruit the cornerback position at an elite level.

