Georgia football flips 4-star Florida WR commit

James Morgan
·2 min read
The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Raymond Cottrell. Cottrell was previously committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

Now, the four-star Milton High School (Milton, Florida) wide receiver has committed to Kirby Smart and UGA after a conversation with his dad. Raymond Cottrell attended G-Day in 2021.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart may be flipping more than just Cottrell from the Florida Gators and head coach Dan Mullen. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cottrell ranks as the No. 82 recruit in the class of 2023. He’s considered the No. 12 wide receiver in his class and one of the best recruits in Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver has excellent size and is Kirby Smart’s seventh commitment in the class of 2023. UGA has commitments from three of the top recruits in Florida already in the class of 2023.

The four-star wide receiver prospect announced his decision to flip to UGA via Twitter:

Here’s a look at one of Raymond Cottrell’s top catches from this season. He does an excellent job winning at the line of scrimmage and getting a contested catch over good coverage in this clip:

