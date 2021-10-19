Georgia football flips 4-star FSU commit

Four-star offensive tackle prospect Aliou Bah decommitted from the Florida State Seminoles football program a few days ago. Now, Georgia has landed a commitment from Aliou Bah.

Aliou Bah is Kirby Smart’s latest flip. Smart and No. 1-ranked Georgia are looking to flip more elite recruits in the class of 2022. The four-star offensive tackle announced his decision to decommit to ON3. Bah plays for powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Bah, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive tackle, was previously committed to the Seminoles since early May. Bah announced his commitment to Georgia via his Twitter account:

UGA football now has 19 commitments in the class of 2022, with threee of the Dawgs’ commits being offensive linemen. Matt Luke has done an excellent job of recruiting offensive linemen during his tenure at Georgia.

The IMG Academy star has more than 30 scholarship offers, including Penn State, Florida and Oklahoma.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Bah ranks as the nation’s No. 204 overall player according to Rivals. Bah is ranked as the No. 24 offensive tackle in the class of 2022.

List

Joel Klatt ranks college football's top 10 teams

More Football!