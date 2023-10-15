How would Georgia football fare if star tight end Brock Bowers has to miss games?

NASHVILLE—The last time Georgia football came to Vanderbilt and left with a loss, Kirby Smart was still two seasons away from finishing his run as Alabama defensive coordinator.

That 31-27 loss in 2013 ended with a Hail Mary try that left wide receiver Chris Conley leaving the stadium on crutches with a sprained ankle.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers left Saturday’s 37-20 win over Vanderbilt in the second quarter with what Kirby Smart said was a sprained ankle also.

X-Rays turned up negative, but Bowers was to undergo an MRI to to determine the severity of the injury.

That should determine if Bowers injury is short-term, perhaps two or three weeks or one that could keep him out for longer, perhaps even until the end of the regular season.

Here are three questions coming out of the game that moved Georgia to 7-0, 4-0 in the SEC.

How might Georgia fare if Brock Bowers misses games?

It’s hard to know exactly, but certainly Georgia is a much better team with the playmaking tight end.

Beck was 11 of 13 for 113 yards before Bowers' injury.

Oscar Delp, who became Georgia’s top tight end after he went down, had both of his catches for 32 yards after the injury. Lawson Luckie, the freshman who became the No. 2 tight end, was not targeted.

Dominic Lovett had six of his season-high nine catches after Bowers injury for 72 yards.

Bowers accounted for 22.4 percent of Georgia’s targets entering Saturday with 47, according to Pro Football Focus. Lovett with 29 and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with 17 were second and third, followed by Rara Thomas with 17 and Delp and Dillon Bell with 13.

Ladd McConkey, who played his third straight game after missing four with a back injury, had a season-high 58 yards on four catches, all in the first half.

Georgia plays next after a bye week on Oct. 28 against Florida in Jacksonville. Conley missed two games also after a bye week.

What frustrated Kirby Smart about Carson Beck's showing vs. Vandy?

Carson Beck’s string of 300 yard passing games ended at three. He was 29 of 39 for 261 yards with a touchdown, interception, lost fumble and just two completions of more than 20 yards.

Vanderbilt had a chance to make it a one score game after Beck threw a pass that was picked off and returned to the 1 where Beck made the tackle. A two-point conversion pass was broken up by Kamari Lassiter.

“He doesn't need to throw it,” Smart said. “He doesn't need to throw an interception. …You can't have those kind of mistakes."

The Beck throw was tipped before being picked off.

“I was frustrated by some decisions, taking a sack that almost knocked us out of field goal (range),” Smart said. “Peyton went out and knocked it, but that was just not smart. If it's not there, throw it away, let's get the three points and let's go. I think everything for him has to be, 'I want to get a completion. I'm going to run for it.' It's okay. We've got a good defense, we don't have to score every possession. Be smart with the ball, don't give it back to them.”

Beck admitted that “sometimes,” he tries “to do too much. There’s a good balance between throwing it away and trying to make a play.”

Smart said Beck made some nice throws that Georgia’s pass-catchers should have had, but he mentioned a pass to Rosemy-Jacksaint over the middle that was off and one to Thomas in the end zone that was low.

What is Kirby Smart's red zone target for offense?

Georgia scored every time it hit the red zone except when it took a knee to end the game.

It got four touchdowns and three field goals otherwise.

“We wanted to make them drive the entire field today, and I thought that we did that,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “The idea that we’re forcing field goals in the red zone, that’s part of the strategy.”

Georgia scored TDs on 57.1 percent of red zone trips before the victory formation.

"We want to be a 70% touchdown team,” Smart said. “It does us no good to go down there and kick field goals. It's a win for the defense.”

Georgia was scoring touchdowns at a 65.6 percent clip entering the day.

“It's a hard goal to make, but it's the goal that we expect,” Smart said. “We fell short of that today, but offense has been bouncing back on that goal.”

The positive thing about kicking field goals in the red zone is that Peyton Woodring is now 12 of 15 on the season.

“That's probably a good thing for Peyton Woodring to go out there in that wind that we had,” Smart said, “and to nail some critical, crucial field goals.”

