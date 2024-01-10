Georgia football fans, media react: Alabama’s Nick Saban is retiring

The greatest college football coach of all-time is retiring. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has decided to call it a career. Saban retires with seven national championships. He won one national title at LSU before winning six with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban’s retirement comes ahead of the changing college football landscape for the 2024 season. The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams and the SEC is adding Texas and Oklahoma.

Nick Saban has an extensive coaching tree. His legacy will live on for ages. College football teams always feared playing Alabama, who embarrassed countless teams on the biggest stages. Perhaps Nick Saban’s most notable former assistant is Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart. Smart was a defensive coordinator under Nick Saban for four of Alabama’s national championships.

It wasn’t until the 2021 college football season that Georgia was finally able to get the better of Nick Saban and Alabama. The Bulldogs have many painful losses over the years to the Crimson Tide, but it made Georgia’s 2021 and 2022 national championships that much sweeter. The Bulldogs are poised to be college football’s next dynasty.

Georgia football fans and members of the college football media were shocked after Nick Saban announced his retirement:

End of a legendary career

Nick Saban Career Overview: 🐐 292 Career Wins

🐐 7 National Championships

🐐 11 SEC Championships

🐐 2X Coach of the Year What a career👏 pic.twitter.com/5w6qZLTfy2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 10, 2024

Report of Nick Saban's retirement

One of the greatest runs in college football history is over. Nick Saban informed his team today that he's retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national championships at Alabama and one at LSU. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

This is going to be an epic game!

First SEC game for Alabama’s new hire? Versus Georgia, in Tuscaloosa, at night https://t.co/nUWV41BKPN — Jed May (@JedMay_) January 10, 2024

Alabama will land a great coach

Used AI to make some images of possible head coach hires at Alabama pic.twitter.com/VfsUCkc0b9 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 10, 2024

UGA's turn to be the dynasty?

Kirby Smart rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/UfRZTJi68k — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) January 10, 2024

Alabama could hire (almost) anybody

Alabama HC job opening up is the best open job since………? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2024

Lots of Alabama players could hit the portal

Transfer portal window for Alabama players is now open for another 30 days with Nick Saban's retirement. Most attractive roster in the sport, too. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 10, 2024

Kirby Smart to Alabama? Not so fast

If you thought the Kirby Smart to the Falcons rumors were bad, just wait until the Kirby Smart to Alabam rumors go full speed. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 10, 2024

Aaron Murray congratulates Nick Saban

Congrats to Nick Saban on an incredible career! — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) January 10, 2024

Saban and Alabama beat Georgia and Murray in the 2012 SEC championship.

Saban's last pregame meeting with Kirby Smart

"You're a hell of a coach." Kirby Smart to Nick Saban before the 2023 SEC Championship 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgnWkfDfq5 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2024

Saban calls it a career at 72

BREAKING: Nick Saban is retiring, per source. The 72-year-old Alabama coach has won SEVEN national titles, six with the Tide. Chris Low first reported the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2024

Saban's last game, play

Build him a statue! Wait, he already has one

Took a pic of Nick Saban’s statue when I went to the Texas at Alabama game this season with ⁦@clarencehilljr⁩ (Carroll & Saban on the same day) pic.twitter.com/2aMEGXsSym — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) January 10, 2024

Alabama will miss Nick Saban

Difficult day for Bama…had to know this day would be coming. Coach Saban was special. @680TheFan — buck belue (@buckbelue8) January 10, 2024

Alabama could target former UGA defensive coordinator

SEC Network reaction

CBS floats three potential replacements

Dabo Swinney?

Dan Lanning?

Kalen DeBoer? "I think out of those three, you're going to get the next coach at Alabama." – @dennisdoddcbs pic.twitter.com/8Sawr0A4ZX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2024

Lanning reported as a top target

Alabama’s Nick Saban is retiring, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by@ClowESPN. Oregon’s Dan Lanning expected to be top target to replace Saban, source told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire