Georgia football fans, media react: Alabama’s Nick Saban is retiring

James Morgan
·4 min read
1

The greatest college football coach of all-time is retiring. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has decided to call it a career. Saban retires with seven national championships. He won one national title at LSU before winning six with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban’s retirement comes ahead of the changing college football landscape for the 2024 season. The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams and the SEC is adding Texas and Oklahoma.

Nick Saban has an extensive coaching tree. His legacy will live on for ages. College football teams always feared playing Alabama, who embarrassed countless teams on the biggest stages. Perhaps Nick Saban’s most notable former assistant is Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart. Smart was a defensive coordinator under Nick Saban for four of Alabama’s national championships.

It wasn’t until the 2021 college football season that Georgia was finally able to get the better of Nick Saban and Alabama. The Bulldogs have many painful losses over the years to the Crimson Tide, but it made Georgia’s 2021 and 2022 national championships that much sweeter. The Bulldogs are poised to be college football’s next dynasty.

Georgia football fans and members of the college football media were shocked after Nick Saban announced his retirement:

End of a legendary career

Report of Nick Saban's retirement

This is going to be an epic game!

Alabama will land a great coach

UGA's turn to be the dynasty?

Alabama could hire (almost) anybody

Lots of Alabama players could hit the portal

Kirby Smart to Alabama? Not so fast

Aaron Murray congratulates Nick Saban

Saban and Alabama beat Georgia and Murray in the 2012 SEC championship.

Saban's last pregame meeting with Kirby Smart

Saban calls it a career at 72

Saban's last game, play

Build him a statue! Wait, he already has one

Alabama will miss Nick Saban

Alabama could target former UGA defensive coordinator

SEC Network reaction

CBS floats three potential replacements

Lanning reported as a top target

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire