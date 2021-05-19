Georgia football: Every former UGA player on an NFL roster

Earlier this week we created an NFL team made up of only former Georgia football players – and that squad was loaded with talent.

That got us thinking…what about the players who were left off of that team? They deserve some love, too.

Below we list every former Georgia football player currently on an NFL roster. In total, there are 51.

See them all below…

Arizona Cardinals (3)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Lamont Gaillard, Center A.J. Green, Wide Receiver Shawn Williams, Safety

Baltimore Ravens (3)

May 15, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Ben Cleveland #66 of the Baltimore Ravens runs drills during rookie Camp. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Cleveland, Guard Nick Moore, Long Snapper Eli Wolf, Tight End

Buffalo Bills (2)

Oct 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) scores during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Fromm, Quarterback Isaiah McKenzie, Wide Receiver

Chicago Bears (3)

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith celebrates after a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Riley Ridley, Wide Receiver Roquan Smith, Linebacker Javon Wims, Wide Receiver

Cincinnati Bengals (1)

Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Trey Hill, Center

Cleveland Browns (2)

Nov 15, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) looks across the field during warmups before the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb, Running Back Richard LeCounte, Safety

Denver Broncos (1)

Dec 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Natrez Patrick (6) during the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Natrez Patrick, Linebacker

Detroit Lions (2)

Oct 18, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) leaps over the pile for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

John Atkins, Defensive Tackle D'Andre Swift, Running Back

Green Bay Packers (2)

Cornerbacks Eric Stokes (21) and Shemar Jean-Charles are shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Syndication: PackersNews

Isaac Nauta, Tight End Eric Stokes, Cornerback

Houston Texans (2)

January 01, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Chris Conley (31) scores a touchdown as Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Josh Mitchell (5) gives chase during the second half of the Capital One bowl at The Citrus Bowl. Georgia defeated Nebraska 45-31. Mandatory Credit: Brad Barr-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Conley, Wide Receiver Jordan Jenkins, Linebacker

Indianapolis Colts (1)

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rodrigo Blankenship, Place kicker

Jacksonville Jaguars (3)

Oct 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Campbell, Cornerback DJ Daniel, Cornerback Terry Godwin, Wide Receiver

Kansas City Chiefs (3)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DeAndre Baker, Cornerback Tyler Clark, Defensive End Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver

Los Angeles Chargers (2)

Georgia defensive back Mark Webb covers a kick off against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Tre' McKitty, Tight End Mark Webb, Safety

Los Angeles Rams (3)

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) celebrates after recovering a fumble by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Leonard Floyd, Linebacker J.R. Reed, Safety Matthew Stafford, Quarterback

Miami Dolphins (3)

Miami Dolphins offensive guard Solomon Kindley (66) after win over Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, November 15, 2020. (ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

John Jenkins, Defensive Tackle Solomon Kindley, Guard Jonathan Ledbetter, Defensive End

New England Patriots (3)

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

David Andrews, Center Sony Michel, Running Back Isaiah Wynn, Offensive Tackle

New York Giants (4)

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) waits to take the field against the Washington Redskins for an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Redskins won 20-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Lorenzo Carter, Linebacker Tae Crowder, Linebacker Azeez Ojulari, Linebacker Andrew Thomas, Offensive Tackle

New York Jets (1)

Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Lawrence Cager (15) flips the ball to a referee against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence Cager, Wide Receiver

Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Nov 10, 2018; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield (13) is knocked out of bounds by Auburn Tigers Auburn Tigers defensive back Noah Igbinoghene (4)running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) tries to during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Holyfield, Running Back

Pittsburgh Steelers (1)

Nov 17, 2018; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Tyler Simmons (87) reacts with defensive lineman Julian Rochester (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Simmons, Wide Receiver

San Francisco 49ers (1)

Sep 2, 2020; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner (89) catches the football during training camp at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Charlie Woerner, Tight End

Seattle Seahawks (1)

Sep 15, 2018; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jayson Stanley (2) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Stanley, Cornerback

Tennessee Titans (3)

Nov 11, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) celebrates with Titans general manager Jon Robinson after a win against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Jones, Center Monty Rice, Linebacker Maurice Smith, Safety

