Georgia football ends Alabama's stretch as preseason favorite to win SEC championship
Georgia football will enter the 2023 season chasing a three-peat national championship.
It will do so as the clear team to beat in the SEC--something it couldn’t say in 2021 and 2022 when it won it all.
That’s the mantle it carries after being the preseason pick Friday to win the SEC.
The Bulldogs are projected by the media that cover the conference to lift the SEC championship trophy for a second straight year.
It’s the first time Georgia has been picked in the preseason to win the SEC since way back in 2004, Mark Richt's fourth season.
More: To the victors, go chicken wings? About that viral Georgia football championship moment
Alabama has been the choice to win it 11 times since then including each of the last seven seasons.
The Crimson Tide are projected to win the SEC West and play Georgia for the championship in Atlanta on Dec. 2.
“We expect to be good at University of Georgia,” coach Kirby Smart said this week. “We want sustained success. So we have to do that by winning every day. That's not going to change whether we win it or not this year.”
He was referring to the national title but a shot at the SEC title would come first.
Georgia garnered 181 votes to win the SEC with Alabama second with 62.
Georgia has a 49 percent to win the SEC championship, according to ESPN’s analytics. That’s ahead of Alabama at 41 percent, LSU at 7 and Tennessee at 1.
More: How Georgia football's Kirby Smart, players responded to hot button SEC Media Day topics
The Bulldogs were picked to win the East by 265 of 291 voters, ahead of Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri and Vanderbilt. The West order of finish: Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State. Alabama had 165 votes to win the West while LSU had 117.
Tennessee and coach Josh Heupel are coming for Georgia and the Eastern Division title.
“Coach Heup has preached it every day – win the East,” quarterback Joe Milton told Knox News. “It took some time to believe in that. But we’ve kept hearing Coach Heup preach the word. As we’ve achieved goals in winning – last year and the year before – it just makes everything more believable now.”
Georgia plays at Tennessee on Nov. 18, a game that seems to be the biggest test on what’s an inviting schedule.
The league also announced its preseason All-SEC team.
A league-high 11 Georgia players were named to the first team, with five on offense and six on defense.
They include wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, offensive guard Tate Ratledge and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. On defense, defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse joined inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, safety Malaki Starks and cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard.
Georgia players making the second team: running back Kendall Milton, offensive guard Xavier Truss and inside linebacker Smael Mondon. On the third team is inside linebacker Jalon Walker and long snapper William Mote.
2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First Team
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second Team
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR - Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third Team
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First Team
DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second Team
DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - D.J. James, Auburn
DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - William Mote, Georgia
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Media sees Georgia football as the team to lift SEC championship tropy