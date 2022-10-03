Georgia football DT Jalen Carter expected to miss time with injury

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be without star defensive tackle Jalen Carter for at least the next week, head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday.

Carter left Saturday’s Week 4 win over Missouri early with a knee injury.

Per Smart, it is an injured MCL and Carter will likely miss the Auburn game this coming Saturday.

“He’s going to be a week or two,” Smart said. “We don’t know how long it’s going to be but it’s not going to look good for this week.”

The play that caused the injury to Carter has been receiving a good bit of circulation on Twitter for being a dirty block by the Missouri offensive lineman.

“It doesn’t really matter what I think about the block,” Smart said when asked about it by reporters.

UGA HC Kirby Smart says Jalen Carter is dealing with an MCL sprain “and it could be a week or two” pic.twitter.com/dcQ6XUtBWE — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 3, 2022

Carter entered the game with an ailing ankle that had been bothering him for a week weeks prior to the Missouri game. Defensive tackle Warren Brinson received more playing time on Saturday and played well. He is dealing with a minor groin injury he picked up on Saturday but is probable to play versus Auburn.

Georgia hosts Auburn this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET game on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire