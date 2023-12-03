Georgia football drops in US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of bowl season
The College Football Playoff would have have a major problem if teams were selected based on the US LBM Coaches Poll. Why? Because the there are two teams tied for the No. 4 spot!
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs fell to the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship. Florida State, Michigan, and Washington all won their respective conference championship games and finished the season undefeated. Texas dominated Oklahoma State in an impressive performance in the Big 12 championship game. Georgia sees its lengthy streak of being ranked No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll snapped.
Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of bowl season?
No. 10 Penn State
Conference championship game: did not participate
Record: 10-2
No. 9 Missouri
Conference championship game: did not participate
Record: 10-2
No. 8 Oregon
Conference championship game: Washington 34, Oregon 31
Record: 11-2
Oregon fell to quarterback Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies for the second time of the season. The Ducks had a strong season, but fell in two three-point games to the Huskies.
No. 7 Ohio State
Conference championship game: did not participate
Record: 11-1
No. 6 Georgia
Conference championship game: Alabama 27, Georgia 24
Record: 12-1
Georgia suffered a devastating loss to Alabama in the SEC championship. The Bulldogs will regret making mistakes against the Crimson Tide and are expected to play against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
No. 4 (tie) Alabama
Conference championship game: Alabama 27, Georgia 24
Record: 12-1
Alabama won the SEC championship and somehow ended up in the College Football Playoff despite having a head-to-head loss against Texas and three other undefeated Power Five teams. The selection committee’s criteria tends to move a little bit if it favors the Crimson Tide (or the SEC).
No. 4 (tie) Texas
Conference championship game: Texas 49, Oklahoma State 21
Record: 12-1
Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers looked very good in the Big 12 championship and will face Washington in the College Football Playoff.
No. 3 Florida State
Conference championship game: Florida State 16, Louisville 6
Record: 13-0
The College Football Playoff committee screwed an undefeated Florida State. The top college football coaches in the country agree and rank the Seminoles as the No. 3 team in the nation. Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss the College Football Playoff.
No. 2 Washington
Conference championship game: Washington 34, Oregon 31
Record: 13-0
Washington quarterback Michael Penix is probably winning the Heisman. The Huskies play Texas in the College Football Playoff.
No. 1 Michigan
Conference championship game: Michigan 26, Iowa 0
Record: 13-0
Michigan beat a deadbeat Iowa offense in the Big Ten championship. The Wolverines face Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
13-0
1535 (51)
+1
2
Washington
13-0
1,482 (8)
+1
3
Florida State
13-0
1358
+1
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+3
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+4
6
12-1
1275
-5
7
11-1
1187
–1
8
11-2
1092
-3
9
Missouri
10-2
1023
–
10
10-2
952
–
11
Ole Miss
10-2
932
–
12
10-2
898
–
13
9-3
796
–
14
Arizona
9-3
642
+1
15
Louisville
10-3
642
-1
16
9-3
633
–
17
10-3
426
–
18
North Carolina State
9-3
423
+2
19
SMU
11-2
375
+5
20
Liberty
13-0
315
+2
21
Oklahoma State
9-4
299
-2
22
Oregon State
8-4
295
-1
23
8-4
226
–
24
Tulane
11-2
139
-6
25
James Madison
11-1
114
–
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1