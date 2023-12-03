Advertisement

Georgia football drops in US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of bowl season

James Morgan
·4 min read
The College Football Playoff would have have a major problem if teams were selected based on the US LBM Coaches Poll. Why? Because the there are two teams tied for the No. 4 spot!

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs fell to the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship. Florida State, Michigan, and Washington all won their respective conference championship games and finished the season undefeated. Texas dominated Oklahoma State in an impressive performance in the Big 12 championship game. Georgia sees its lengthy streak of being ranked No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll snapped.

Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of bowl season?

No. 10 Penn State

Conference championship game: did not participate

Record: 10-2

No. 9 Missouri

Conference championship game: did not participate

Record: 10-2

No. 8 Oregon

Conference championship game: Washington 34, Oregon 31

Record: 11-2

Oregon fell to quarterback Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies for the second time of the season. The Ducks had a strong season, but fell in two three-point games to the Huskies.

No. 7 Ohio State

Conference championship game: did not participate

Record: 11-1

No. 6 Georgia

Conference championship game: Alabama 27, Georgia 24

Record: 12-1

Georgia suffered a devastating loss to Alabama in the SEC championship. The Bulldogs will regret making mistakes against the Crimson Tide and are expected to play against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

No. 4 (tie) Alabama

Conference championship game: Alabama 27, Georgia 24

Record: 12-1

Alabama won the SEC championship and somehow ended up in the College Football Playoff despite having a head-to-head loss against Texas and three other undefeated Power Five teams. The selection committee’s criteria tends to move a little bit if it favors the Crimson Tide (or the SEC).

No. 4 (tie) Texas

Conference championship game: Texas 49, Oklahoma State 21

Record: 12-1

Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers looked very good in the Big 12 championship and will face Washington in the College Football Playoff.

No. 3 Florida State

Conference championship game: Florida State 16, Louisville 6

Record: 13-0

The College Football Playoff committee screwed an undefeated Florida State. The top college football coaches in the country agree and rank the Seminoles as the No. 3 team in the nation. Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss the College Football Playoff.

No. 2 Washington

Conference championship game: Washington 34, Oregon 31

Record: 13-0

Washington quarterback Michael Penix is probably winning the Heisman. The Huskies play Texas in the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 Michigan

Conference championship game: Michigan 26, Iowa 0

Record: 13-0

Michigan beat a deadbeat Iowa offense in the Big Ten championship. The Wolverines face Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Full US LBM Coaches Poll

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

13-0

1535 (51)

+1

2

Washington

13-0

1,482 (8)

+1

3

Florida State

13-0

1358

+1

4 (tie)

Texas

12-1

1351

+3

4 (tie)

Alabama

12-1

1351

+4

6

Georgia

12-1

1275

-5

7

Ohio State

11-1

1187

–1

8

Oregon

11-2

1092

-3

9

Missouri

10-2

1023

10

Penn State

10-2

952

11

Ole Miss

10-2

932

12

Oklahoma

10-2

898

13

LSU

9-3

796

14

Arizona

9-3

642

+1

15

Louisville

10-3

642

-1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

633

17

Iowa

10-3

426

18

North Carolina State

9-3

423

+2

19

SMU

11-2

375

+5

20

Liberty

13-0

315

+2

21

Oklahoma State

9-4

299

-2

22

Oregon State

8-4

295

-1

23

Tennessee

8-4

226

24

Tulane

11-2

139

-6

25

James Madison

11-1

114

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

