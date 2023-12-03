Georgia football drops in US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of bowl season

The College Football Playoff would have have a major problem if teams were selected based on the US LBM Coaches Poll. Why? Because the there are two teams tied for the No. 4 spot!

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs fell to the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship. Florida State, Michigan, and Washington all won their respective conference championship games and finished the season undefeated. Texas dominated Oklahoma State in an impressive performance in the Big 12 championship game. Georgia sees its lengthy streak of being ranked No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll snapped.

Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of bowl season?

No. 10 Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Conference championship game: did not participate

Record: 10-2

Nittany Lions Wire

No. 9 Missouri

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Conference championship game: did not participate

Record: 10-2

No. 8 Oregon

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Conference championship game: Washington 34, Oregon 31



Record: 11-2

Oregon fell to quarterback Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies for the second time of the season. The Ducks had a strong season, but fell in two three-point games to the Huskies.

Ducks Wire

No. 7 Ohio State

(Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Conference championship game: did not participate



Record: 11-1

Buckeyes Wire

No. 6 Georgia

Online Athens

Conference championship game: Alabama 27, Georgia 24



Record: 12-1

Georgia suffered a devastating loss to Alabama in the SEC championship. The Bulldogs will regret making mistakes against the Crimson Tide and are expected to play against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

No. 4 (tie) Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Conference championship game: Alabama 27, Georgia 24



Record: 12-1

Alabama won the SEC championship and somehow ended up in the College Football Playoff despite having a head-to-head loss against Texas and three other undefeated Power Five teams. The selection committee’s criteria tends to move a little bit if it favors the Crimson Tide (or the SEC).

No. 4 (tie) Texas

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Conference championship game: Texas 49, Oklahoma State 21



Record: 12-1

Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers looked very good in the Big 12 championship and will face Washington in the College Football Playoff.

No. 3 Florida State

Tallahassee Democrat

Conference championship game: Florida State 16, Louisville 6



Record: 13-0

The College Football Playoff committee screwed an undefeated Florida State. The top college football coaches in the country agree and rank the Seminoles as the No. 3 team in the nation. Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss the College Football Playoff.

No. 2 Washington

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Conference championship game: Washington 34, Oregon 31



Record: 13-0



Washington quarterback Michael Penix is probably winning the Heisman. The Huskies play Texas in the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 Michigan

Detroit Free Press

Conference championship game: Michigan 26, Iowa 0



Record: 13-0

Michigan beat a deadbeat Iowa offense in the Big Ten championship. The Wolverines face Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Full US LBM Coaches Poll

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 13-0 1535 (51) +1 2 Washington 13-0 1,482 (8) +1 3 Florida State 13-0 1358 +1 4 (tie) Texas 12-1 1351 +3 4 (tie) Alabama 12-1 1351 +4 6 Georgia 12-1 1275 -5 7 Ohio State 11-1 1187 –1 8 Oregon 11-2 1092 -3 9 Missouri 10-2 1023 – 10 Penn State 10-2 952 – 11 Ole Miss 10-2 932 – 12 Oklahoma 10-2 898 – 13 LSU 9-3 796 – 14 Arizona 9-3 642 +1 15 Louisville 10-3 642 -1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 633 – 17 Iowa 10-3 426 – 18 North Carolina State 9-3 423 +2 19 SMU 11-2 375 +5 20 Liberty 13-0 315 +2 21 Oklahoma State 9-4 299 -2 22 Oregon State 8-4 295 -1 23 Tennessee 8-4 226 – 24 Tulane 11-2 139 -6 25 James Madison 11-1 114 –

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire