Georgia football drops South Carolina game hype video

It is time for Georgia Bulldogs fans to get excited for Saturday’s football game versus the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game is Georgia’s SEC opener as the Bulldogs look to make it back to the SEC Championship.

First things first, Georgia needs to beat South Carolina.

Georgia is hosting the South Carolina for the first time since 2019, when the Dawgs lost to South Carolina in a double-overtime thriller.

The Bulldogs got revenge last year with a dominant 45-16 win. Kirby Smart and former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp are looking to start a new home winning streak against South Carolina.

The Georgia football Twitter account dropped a South Carolina game hype video narrated by Richard Appleby. Appleby, is a key figure in Georgia football history. He focuses on the team, commitment to each other, improvement, and the importance of leaving a legacy in the trailer for UGA’s SEC opener.

𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 | 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 🎙️ Voiced By: Richard Appleby pic.twitter.com/q7Wj2f6ciI — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 16, 2021

Larry West, Horace King, Clarence Pope, Chuck Kinnebrew and Richard Appleby were the first African-American players at Georgia in 1971. The Bulldogs had an extremely successful 1971 season going 11-1. These players helped blaze the trail for later generations.

The Georgia versus South Carolina game will start at 7 p.m. The weather is expected to be mild and cloudy with a small chance of rain.

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are 2-0 with wins over Clemson (10-3) and UAB (56-7). South Carolina is also 2-0. The Gamecocks opened the season with wins over Eastern Illinois at home (46-0) and at East Carolina (20-17).

