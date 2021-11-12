Georgia football drops hype video ahead of Tennessee game

Georgia football has dropped a hype video ahead of the Nov. 13 game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Kirby Smart and UGA travel to Rocky Top in what should be a very interesting game.

Tennessee has a new coach, a high-powered offense, and are coming off a big win over Kentucky. Now, the Volunteers face a challenge from the top-ranked team in the country.

Who will prevail? Tennessee will look to throw Georgia’s defense off balance and get off the field on third downs when they play defense. Georgia will try to dominate the trenches, including former UGA offensive lineman Cade Mays.

Country singer Thomas Rhett, who was born in Valdosta, Georgia, narrates a hype video for the Georgia football team ahead of game 10 at Tennessee:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐛 | 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏𝟎 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 🎙️ Voiced by: @ThomasRhett pic.twitter.com/Vze0H1lZJ3 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 12, 2021

Thomas Rhett began his career out of Knoxville, Tennessee, so his loyalty may surprise a few folks on Rocky Top. It’s almost time for another Saturday of SEC football!

