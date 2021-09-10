Georgia football drops hype video ahead of home opener

Georgia football has dropped a hype video narrated by former star quarterback D.J. Shockley ahead of home opener against UAB. The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a huge win over a highly ranked and respected Clemson Tigers team.

Now, the Dawgs are returning for their first home game at Sanford Stadium of the 2021 college football season. The UAB Blazers are an underrated foe. UAB won the Conference USA championship game against Marshall last season.

Despite UAB’s solid talent level, Georgia is expected to win in convincing fashion. The 3:30 p.m. game will mark the first time Sanford Stadium has held a full capacity home crowd since the Texas A&M game on Nov. 23, 2019.

Georgia fans, let D.J. Shockley get you excited for another Saturday in Athens:

𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬 | 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 🎙️ Voiced By: @DjShockley3 pic.twitter.com/WuOSYzySj9 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 9, 2021

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D.J. Shockley says narrating the game two trailer is, “A dream come true… I love Athens and the Dawgs. I hope all you Dawg fans get pumped watching this and it gets you ready for Saturday!!”

Shockley is an Atlanta, Georgia, native. He won an SEC Championship as Georgia’s starting quarterback under coach Mark Richt in 2005. He had a brief NFL stint with the Atlanta Falcons and now covers the Falcons. He broadcasted the Falcons’ preseason and does a podcast for them.

Shockley additionally has worked as a SEC Network announcer. Now, the former Georgia star has joined FOX 5 Atlanta as a sports anchor. It’s great to see him having a successful career after football!

